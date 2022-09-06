A FORMER Methodist chapel in Abersychan that was once at risk of demolition is to be converted to a home.
The disused Snatchwood Methodist Church in Snatchwood Road, which dates back to 1880, has been vacant for a number of years and is in poor condition. In May last year plans were put forward to demolish it and build four houses on the site.
But, following concerns over the development, revised plans to retain the chapel and build just one new home were submitted. However, concerns over a proposed new access and a lack of parking spaces couldn’t be resolved and plans for the new build were dropped.
Torfaen council planning officers have now approved the plan, by Alan Wall of Reading, to convert the chapel to a four bedroom home, with the only external alterations to the building being minor changes to the doors and windows. The grounds of the chapel will be retained as a garden.
Glamorgan and Gwent Archaeological Trust said the ‘Gothic style’ chapel “is of historic importance by virtue of its architecture, history and cultural significance within the area”.
The plan has been approved with conditions including that a plan to record the history of the building is in place.
A bat survey was carried out earlier this year and no bats were present but a condition on biodiversity enhancements has been included as well as requirements to minimise disruption during construction.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here