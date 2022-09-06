A FIRE which broke out at a Newport primary school yesterday evening is being treated as arson.

The emergency services were called to Tredegar Park Primary School, in Partridge Way, Duffryn, at around 7.50pm yesterday, Monday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spent just over an hour tackling the blaze, with crews from Duffryn, Maindee and New Inn stations in attendance.

After the incident was under control, an investigation by the two emergency services found the fire was "deemed to be deliberately started", a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

An arson investigation has now been launched.

Anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV footage, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200302376.

You can contact report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 with details.

Following the incident, Newport City Council confirmed damage had been caused but the school was "unaffected" by the fire "and will re-open to pupils as planned tomorrow" (Wednesday).

"Newport City Council and the school would like to thank the fire service for its prompt attendance and the way it dealt with the incident," a council spokesperson added.