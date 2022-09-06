NO ONE can have failed to notice the dramatic storm which hit Newport and Gwent last night, bringing with it dramatic thunder and lightning, and torrential rain.
More than 36,000 lightning bolts were recorded around the UK in just 12 hours.
The talented members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club caught some amazing pictures of lightning bolts as they struck across Gwent.
Lightning strikes over St Julians. Picture: Jon Broom
Lighting up the sky, a single lightning bolt seen in Undy. Picture: Larry Wilkie
Lightning strikes St Mary's in Abergavenny. Picture: Wayne Gibbon
Lightning seen in Gaer, Newport. Picture: Mark Whittcutt
Storm building before lightning hit Risca. Picture: Emily Jo
More lightning hits Newport. Picture: Joe Guard
Lightning hits at Penperlleni, Monmouthshire. Picture: Nathan Morgan
The Met Office has forecast more thunder and lightning is on the way tomorrow and on Thursday.
