NO ONE can have failed to notice the dramatic storm which hit Newport and Gwent last night, bringing with it dramatic thunder and lightning, and torrential rain.

More than 36,000 lightning bolts were recorded around the UK in just 12 hours. 

The talented members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club caught some  amazing pictures of lightning bolts as they struck across Gwent.

South Wales Argus: Jon Broom Jon Broom

Lightning strikes over St Julians. Picture: Jon Broom 

South Wales Argus: Larry WilkieLarry Wilkie

Lighting up the sky, a single lightning bolt seen in Undy. Picture: Larry Wilkie 

South Wales Argus: Wayne GibbonWayne Gibbon

Lightning strikes St Mary's in Abergavenny. Picture: Wayne Gibbon

South Wales Argus: Mark WhittcuttMark Whittcutt

Lightning seen in Gaer, Newport. Picture: Mark Whittcutt

South Wales Argus: Emily JoEmily Jo

Storm building before lightning hit Risca. Picture: Emily Jo

South Wales Argus: Joe GuardJoe Guard

More lightning hits Newport. Picture: Joe Guard

South Wales Argus: Nathan MorganNathan Morgan

Lightning hits at Penperlleni, Monmouthshire. Picture: Nathan Morgan

The Met Office has forecast more thunder and lightning is on the way tomorrow and on Thursday.