STRICTLY Come Dancing star Arlene Phillips had her “world turned” when her daughter was rushed to hospital. The former BBC judge reveals Emme Bow fell ill with a virus although is thankfully now back home.
On social media, Arlene wrote: "My world was turned upside down this week when my beautiful granddaughter #emmebow was rushed into hospital and my daughter @alanastewartmama had no idea why she was rapidly loosing weight and like a little rag doll.
"Fortunately the hospital identified what was wrong which was the result of a virus and now she’s home and really on the mend which has lifted my spirits enormously and I’m totally ready to get into my rehearsals on @houseofflamenka full of smiles."
Arlene Phillips opens up on being dropped by BBC for Strictly Come Dancing
Arlene, 79, is well known for her role on the original Strictly Come Dancing judging panel before she was dropped in 2009 and replaced by Alesha Dixon.
Speaking of being dropped in ’09, Arlene said: "I gave myself 48 hours to kick, scream, cry and sob, and eat scones with cream and jam, then I made myself wake up and get on with it.
“I reflect and think, ‘Wow, I really didn’t ask the questions I needed to ask.’ I was very fragile because I had a bereavement the day before [her manager died].
"I wanted to know in detail and I wanted to know the real reason at the point when they decided for me to go, yet they kept me hanging on for so long with the possibility that there would be five judges."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here