STRICTLY Come Dancing star Arlene Phillips had her “world turned” when her daughter was rushed to hospital. The former BBC judge reveals Emme Bow fell ill with a virus although is thankfully now back home.

On social media, Arlene wrote: "My world was turned upside down this week when my beautiful granddaughter #emmebow was rushed into hospital and my daughter @alanastewartmama had no idea why she was rapidly loosing weight and like a little rag doll.