POST Office customers are being asked for their views on plans to relocate a Gwent branch.

The lease for the current Post Office in St John’s Square, Abergavenny, expires next April.

And now the Post Office is suggesting relocating services to the nearby Ryman stationary store in Cibi Walk.

A spokesperson said: “Our priority is to safeguard our services in the locality in the longer term and the relocation of Abergavenny Post Office will enable us to maintain a Post Office service to our customers within the local community.

“There would be three serving positions in total; two screened and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter.”

The relocated branch would be open 57 hours a week – 11 hours more than the existing branch.

The main counters would be open from 9am until 5.30pm Monday-Friday, and the service point would be available from 9am-5.30pm on Saturdays, and from 10am-4pm on Sundays.

A consultation on the proposed move has opened, and will run until Tuesday, October 18.

Customers can share their views at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 017632, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk; by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS; by telephone on 03452 66 01 15; or by textphone on 03457 22 33 55.