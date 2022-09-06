A GWENT care home has changed hands and is now under new ownership.

Bridge House, in Ebbw Vale, is a residential and dementia care home for 36 residents, and comprises 34 single rooms and one twin room.

The home, located in a purpose-built, three-storey property, has been owned by

Nanji Parbat had owned the purpose-built, three-storey proerty for a number of years, but decided to sell it on so he could move overseas and spend more time with his family.

Christie and Co managed the sale of Bridge House, which went for an undisclosed price.

The new owner is Saroj Jakhu, described by Christie and Co as an "experienced operator" who also owns the Pen-y-Bont Care Home in Wales, as well as three others in the Midlands.

He said: “I am really pleased to have expanded my Welsh portfolio with the acquisition of Bridge House. I look forward to building on Nanji’s success, and further improving the quality and level of care at the home.”

Oliver McCarthy, associate director of healthcare at Christie and Co, handled the sale.

“It was a pleasure to sell Bridge House for Nanji, this time to allow him to relocate and enjoy more time with family," he said. "Seeing Saroj’s current homes, it’s clear that he will take Bridge House to further success, and I wish all parties the very best.

“Due to the difference in regulation between Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) and the Care Quality Commission, there is a generally little cross over between residential care operators in Wales and those in England and Scotland.

"Coupled with a lack of supply of new purpose-built homes, there is generally less competition in the Welsh market, so occupancy levels remain strong.

"In the short-term, this benefits local providers who aren’t competing for residents but, in the long-term, bed supply may become an issue, which leaves an interesting opportunity for buyers considering registering with CIW and crossing the bridge.”