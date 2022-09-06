THIS Morning host Phillip Schofield has told Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to “just shut up”.

Mr Schofield, who returned to the ITV show with Holly Willoughby this week after a summer break, was speaking on Tuesday’s show.

The 60-year-old hit out at the pair during a segment with royal experts Gyles Brandreth and Camilla Tominey amid Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK.

Phil said: “There's no dignity in that though is there? I mean the Queen is 96-years-old, dignified her entire life, now having to cope with this.”

He added: "There have been rumours that she and the Prince of Wales are 'bewildered'.

"By what they are saying and we've been very sympathetic and then sometimes we've been critical but then you look at it and think oh why don't you both just shut up."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed the country with a speech in Manchester late on Monday night.

It was Meghan’s first in-person address in Britain since quitting as a working royal.

The couple are set to travel to Germany for the Invictus Games, they are expected to meet with officials in Dusseldorf on Tuesday, one year ahead of the 2023 games in the city.