TWO senior Gwent Police officers have been sacked following a misconduct hearing into allegations dating back three years, while a third was told he would have also been fired if he hadn't since retired.

The hearing into the conduct of chief superintendent Marc Budden, chief superintendent Mark Warrender and chief inspector Paul Staniforth began in April, and was held behind closed doors.

READ MORE: Gwent Police misconduct hearing must be public

The three officers faced allegations of gross misconduct, which they all denied. It is not clear which of the allegations, detailed below, have been proven.

Chief superintendent Budden and chief superintendent Warrender were suspended following an alleged incident at a retirement party held in Cardiff in June 2019 for former Gwent Police chief constable Julian Williams, while chief inspector Staniforth also faced charges.

All three men were accused of having an “inappropriate conversation” with a more junior member of police staff, while chief superintendent Warrender was accused of “inappropriate touching”.

The misconduct panel said that the decision was made to exclude the press and public because the hearing involved allegations of a sexual offence and to protect the rights of witnesses.

Today (Tuesday, September 6), the independent panel found the allegations of gross misconduct were proven against all three officers.

The findings mean that the two serving officers – chief superintendent Budden and chief inspector Staniforth – will be dismissed, and all three will be added to the barred officers list.

Former chief superintendent Warrender retired before the outcome of the hearing, but had he not, he would also have been dismissed.

Deputy chief constable Amanda Blakeman said: “This outcome sends a clear message that these kinds of behaviours will not be tolerated within Gwent Police.

“The public expect high standards of integrity from us and where officers abuse their position of power they will be held to account.

“Over the past three years we’ve reflected on behaviours and changed our culture.

“We’ve made great strides in reinforcing the standards we expect from everyone in our service, regardless of rank.

“This event was a stark reminder to us that the highest standards of behaviour must be upheld by all, on or off duty.

“Every day the vast majority of our officers behave with professionalism and honesty when serving their local community and behaviour such as this lets us all down.

“Our focus has remained on the needs of the victim and ensuring that anyone, within the force or within our community, feels confident to come forward and report unacceptable behaviour to us and that they will be believed and supported.

“The chair’s decision to hold the hearing in private meant that individuals in this case felt able to participate in the process.

“Taking action against senior officers is a huge step for colleagues and we can only applaud the courage of the individuals who came forward and participated in this complex investigation.”

The allegations in full: