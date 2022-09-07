VISITORS will be able to discover the more mysterious tales from Tredegar House’s history this October with the National Trust’s Folklore and the Unexplained guided tours.

The historic tours, which sold out within hours last year, take a look at the property’s lesser-known stories - from tales of Evan Morgan’s black magic practices, to unexplainable memories from those who once lived, worked or visited the house.

The National Trust team initially launched these tours last year, having delved into the archives to research stories linked to folklore dating back across the generations.

These tours will recount the team’s findings, from diary entries and letters about the occult, to memories about the more unusual events that have happened at the house. Due to the popular demand for tickets last year, the National Trust have added additional dates which they expect to sell out quickly.

Emma Wilson, programming and partnerships officer for the National Trust, said: “After such a positive response from our supporters last year, we are excited to be running our Folklore and the Unexplained Guided Tours once again for an extended period in October, as part of our exciting line up of seasonal events.

"Our historians have been researching more about Evan Morgan’s black magic practices as well as accounts from those who once lived and worked at Tredegar House, and these tours explore these stories in the atmospheric setting of the mansion house at nightfall.”

Tours will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from October 14 to 29 October, from 6pm to 8pm. Tickets cost £12.50 per person, and all profits go towards the National Trust’s conservation work both in the mansion house and the surrounding gardens and park.

There are limited places available and visitors must book in advance on Tredegar House’s web page.

For more information about Tredegar House’s autumn events, including their free-to-enter heritage open day and pumpkin carving workshops, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/october-half-term-at-tredegar-house