AN EXHIBITION celebrating the drag scene by Newport photographer Kim Partridge is being held in the city centre until Sunday, September 25.

The exhibition, at Ffoto Newport, in Market Arcade, is open on Thursdays and Sundays from midday to 4pm.

Ms Patridge specialises in taking photos of drag artists and boudoir, and Ffoto Newport chose to feature her work is because it tied in with Pride in the Port, which was held last week.

Ieuan Berry, of Ffoto Newport, said: "The pictures have been taken all around the UK as Kim works with various artists, some local and some further afield.

"The images showcase some of the best drag artists and range from portraits to detailed shots. Lots of the work has been created in the studio which showcase the amazing colours that some artists use."

Ms Patridge said: "For as long as I can remember, I’ve been intrigued and at times slightly obsessed with the world of drag.

"I believe the first time I encountered a drag queen in the wild was as an adolescent, sat on a pavement, possibly in Spain or Ibiza, waiting for my mum to come out of a shop. There were about six of them in full sequinned, heeled, feathered and massive haired gloriousness. I had no idea at this point how they did what they did, but I was in to it.

"During lockdown, among myriad Netflix specials, self portraits and Photoshop tutorials, I had a realisation that my next personal projected needed to be centred around the LGBT+ community, specifically, around the colourful characters of the drag world.

"I wanted to go deeper than the current drag race trend, and speak to artists across Wales and the UK who had stories - who’d performed in seedy bars to small crowds before drag was the phenomenon it is today.

"My objective was to speak with and photograph drag performers, artists, creators and collaborators from various backgrounds and experiences who have in some way helped to shape the UK drag scene as we know it.

"This is an ongoing project, and these images are a selection from what I’ve captured so far. The ongoing lockdowns slowed progress somewhat, however, things are now back in full swing with further shoots planned in Cardiff, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.

"I am grateful to the artists who have worked with me on this project thus far. For those not in the know, getting in to drag can take up to four hours depending on your look, so going through that for me to come and take photos in so very appreciated.

"I’ve adored working with these artists and creating these photos. I’ve met and continue to meet incredible people who have the most interesting stories and anecdotes that they’ve been kind enough to share with me. Right now, I can’t imagine working on anything else."