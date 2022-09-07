A MONMOUTHSHIRE road has been closed for emergency repair works after a sinkhole has appeared.

A section of the single track lane between Llanllywel and Llangeview, just outside Usk, has been closed due to the sinkhole.

It is expected to be closed until Thursday, September 8.

South Wales Argus: A section of road near Usk has been closed after a sinkhole appeared. Picture: Google.A section of road near Usk has been closed after a sinkhole appeared. Picture: Google.

Signs warning of the closure have been displayed along the road, and a diversion is in place.