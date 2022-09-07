A MONMOUTHSHIRE road has been closed for emergency repair works after a sinkhole has appeared.
A section of the single track lane between Llanllywel and Llangeview, just outside Usk, has been closed due to the sinkhole.
It is expected to be closed until Thursday, September 8.
Signs warning of the closure have been displayed along the road, and a diversion is in place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here