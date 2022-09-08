A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LEWYS RICHARDS, 19, of The Crescent, Machen, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 28 days after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Trethomas on January 28.

He was ordered to pay £458 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CORAL FOSTER, 31, of Humber Road, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle on the Commercial Road junction with George Street on February 14 when she was in such a position that she could not have proper control of the vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA WILLIAM BUTCHER, 21, of Beecher Terrace, Cross Keys, was fined £30 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who gathered with another person without reasonable excuse contrary to coronavirus restrictions regulations at Lower Ochrwyth on January 23.

TIMOTHY RICHARDS, 53, of East View, Pontypool, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months, after he pleaded guilty to harassment in Newport between May 1 and July 6.

He must complete 29 days of an accredited programme, was made the subject of a three-year restraining order and pay £239 in costs and a surcharge.

HANNAH CARPENTER, 44, of Glan Rhyd, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALAN NASH, 61, of Osborne Road, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BEN GLYCOS, 37, of Dickens Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £860 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 in Bassaleg on October 20, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW COLLINS, 44, of Thomas Hill Close, Llanfoist, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £756 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIELLE LLEWELLYN, 31, of Glan Yr Afon, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A469 on January 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES NEIL CURRIE, 35, of McDonnell Road, Bargoed, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted driving while disqualified on Mary Ann Street, Cardiff, on May 29.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 35 months and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

ADAM MICHAEL SPILL, 27, of Thornmarsh Close, Little Stoke, Bristol, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly at Newport railway station on August 18.

He was ordered to pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.