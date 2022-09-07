A MAN was remanded in custody after he appeared in court to face a number of serious allegations.

Cortney Perryman, 27, from Newport, is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, aggravated burglary with intent, possession of a knife in public and breach of restraining order.

They relate to incidents the prosecution claims happened on September 3 in Newport, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

Perryman, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on October 3.

The defendant was represented by Lydia Williams and the prosecution by Bethan Tucker.