A TEENAGE woman left her neighbour with a bloody face after hitting him with a pint glass in a row about noise.

Ella Dare struck Andrew Jones with the weapon just days after celebrating her 18th birthday with a raucous party.

Her victim was left with a deep gash on his forehead – with blood running down his face and covering his T-shirt.

Ella Dare with her boyfriend Macauley Mason. Picture: Wales News Service

A court heard Dare and boyfriend Macauley Mason, 24, had been involved in a row over noise in the street when a fight broke out.

Waitress Dare lashed out using a pint glass to hit both Mr Jones' to the head and partner Crystal outside their home.

A probation report said: "Due to her and her partner being loud in the street there was an altercation.

Victim Andrew Jones. Picture: CPS Wales

"She said she fell to the floor and the victim Crystal got on top of her. She said she got up, panicked, and admits hitting the other victim to the face and causing the injuries.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer ran across busy dual carriageway before being rugby tackled by cops

"She said she was protecting her partner."

The report for Mason said: "He says that he on the night in question was being loud and understands his behaviour could have caused fear to others.

Ella Dare, who was spared a jail sentence, pictured with Macauley Mason. Picture: Wales News Service

"He says he was reacting to a situation and should have walked away."

Dare pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and actual bodily harm and Mason admitted a public order offence for using threatening words or behaviour.

Newport Crown Court heard the couple "deeply regretted" their actions.

Ella Dare is a business student, Newport Crown Court was told. Picture: Wales News Service

Peter Donnison, mitigating for Dare, said: "It is two years since the time of the offence and she was of a very young age, being just 18 at the time, now 20.

"She has genuine remorse for being involved in this incident.

“What she says is she should have walked away."

The court heard Dare worked 25 hours a week as a waitress as well as undertaking a college course studying business with the aim of undertaking a degree in future.

Claire Pickthall, for Mason, said: "He is clearly a young man who has difficulty regulating his emotions and he has remained out of trouble since August 2020.

"A stable relationship with Miss Dare has been a positive influence on him.

"He is remorseful for being involved in this offence and the person who he cares for very deeply got involved in this."

Judge Daniel Williams said the couple had changed their pleas after the start of their trial.

He said: "Ella Dare has admitted unlawful wounding.

"That reflects she struck Andrew Jones with a pint glass causing him an injury.

"She admits causing the wounds to Andrew Jones but not intending to cause him serious harm.

"She also struck Crystal Jones with a pint glass but didn't cause any wound."

Dare, now 20, of Cwmbran, was handed a 12-month community order and told to perform 100 hours unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mason, also of Cwmbran, was handed a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Judge Williams told the couple: "You have admitted your parts in an incidence of violence.



"If the two of you stay out of trouble for the next 12 months and complete those requirements that will be the end to this.

“If you fail you will be brought back to court."