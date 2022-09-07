CINEMA screenings and events at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport were cancelled for two days this week.

The Riverfront, run by Newport Live, reported on Tuesday that all cinema screenings would be cancelled that day and for Wednesday.

Although initially giving no reason for the closure, The Riverfront later confirmed that it was as a result of water damage from the rain in Monday night’s storm.

In a statement, The Riverfront said: “Thanks for your continued support and patience whilst we continue to deal with the water damage in areas on the Riverfront caused by the rain [on Monday] night.

“We will be re-opening as soon as possible and will be in contact with our customers should anyone be affected by the ongoing issue.”

The initial update read: “We would like to update all of our customers on the programme at The Riverfront.

“All Cinema screenings [Tuesday] and [Wednesday] are cancelled. Anyone who has booked tickets will be contacted and refunded.

“Tots Music and Movement Sessions - anyone with tickets booked will be contacted as soon as possible by our Box Office team.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”