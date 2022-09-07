Here's the latest Argus column from Torfaen MS Lynne Neagle:

THE best thing about being an elected representative is the chance to make a difference to people’s lives.

Improving bereavement care has long been a key aim of mine and one I have advocated for many times in the Senedd.

So, over the summer, I was really pleased to see the launch of the first in a series of dedicated bereavement pathways which will support people through a certain type of bereavement.

The first dedicated pathway will support those who have lost a child or young person suddenly or traumatically.

Since the publication of the National Bereavement Framework in late 2021, the National Bereavement Steering Group, which brings the NHS and a number of charities and third sector organisations together, has been developing new specific pathways. The pathways will provide information and guidance to health boards and local authorities to ensure a consistent approach to bereaved families in Wales.

The new Immediate Support Pathway for Sudden and Unexpected Death in Children and Young People up to 25 years of age was launched at bereavement charity, 2Wish’s annual Elephant Walk in Cardiff’s Bute Park.

The pathway follows on from a petition led by 2Wish’s CEO, Rhian Mannings, and a subsequent debate in the Senedd in November 2021. More than 120 people took part in the Elephant Walk, which brings together families, and friends to walk to remember those they have loved and lost too soon. I was glad to be there and to share in the success of Rhian who has worked so hard for this moment.

2Wish are a part of the National Bereavement Steering Group and have given key input into the new framework. 2Wish were also recently awarded Welsh Government grant funding for an all Wales support project that will ensure immediate support is offered to individuals affected by the sudden death of a child or young person.

I was at the walk in my official capacity as Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing but for me the journey to improve bereavement care started long before my appointment to Government and it was wonderful to see the new pathway marked in such a way.

Bereavement affects us all in different ways but providing the appropriate support at the right time is key. I am looking forward to seeing our local health board – and others across Wales – take these model pathways and work together with partner agencies to adapt them to their local communities. I hope they will make a difference to the lives of people when they need it.