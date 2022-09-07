A CHILDREN’S hospice is warning of a "perfect storm" of rising costs combined with falling income.

Ty Hafan offers care and support to hundreds of children with life-shortening conditions and their families at its 10-bed hospice in Sully, in the Vale of Glamorgan, and children’s homes in south, west, and mid Wales.

This currently costs around £5.2 million a year – with less than 20 per cent of this coming from statutory sources (such as Welsh Government, local authorities, and health boards). The remaining 80 per cent of the organisation's funding comes from public donations.

But the 23-year-old charity is facing the challenges of spiralling energy bills and falling donations along with increasing demand for services from families who are also being impacted by the cost of living.

Chief executive of Ty Hafan, Maria Timon Samra, described it as a “perfect storm” and said the charity needs public support “now, more than ever”.

Currently Ty Hafan’s annual energy bill for its hospice and 19 charity shops is £100,000 per year, with its current contract ending this month, September.

And now the charity has been quoted a minimum of £460,000 per year for a new three-year energy contract, or £600,000 for a new one-year deal.

“The best quote we have had will see our annual energy bill alone more than quadrupling,” added Ms Samra.

“We are not in a position to even consider passing on those additional costs to the families who use our services because the care and support we provide is free of charge.”

Ty Hafan is looking at ways to mitigate against rising fuel bills and has already installed solar panels on the roof of its Sully hospice – saving around 13 per cent of this facility's electricity costs.

The charity is also looking to secure funding for solar panels on its head office, which could see savings of around 25 per cent.

“In the first four months of 2022 donations from individuals dropped by almost half compared with the same period last year,” said Ms Samra, adding that the situation is “very concerning”.

Director of family wellbeing and outreach at Ty Hafan hospice, Tracy Jones, said: “Families of children with life-shortening conditions are among some of the most vulnerable in Wales.

“Energy bills for these families are often higher due to the need for life-saving equipment such as oxygen concentrators and ventilators, feeding pumps and suction units in the home.”

She urged the Welsh and UK Government and energy suppliers to “recognise and prioritise their specific needs as a matter of urgency” and to protect children and families from the “devastating impact” of the cost of living crisis.

whatever they can in order to protect these children and their families from the devastating impact of the cost of living crisis.”

People can donate to Ty Hafan online at www.tyhafan.org/donate