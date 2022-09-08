A DISQUALIFIED driver has been jailed after being caught behind the wheel by the police yet again.

Lee John Symonds, 40, from Newport, was already banned when he was spotted flouting a suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified.

The defendant’s latest offence involved him driving a Ford Transit van on The Coldra in Newport on July 22, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

Symonds admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence of 14 weeks imposed on November 29, 2021.

The court heard he has a “flagrant disregard for court orders”.

The defendant, of Allt-Yr-Yn View, was jailed for six months and banned from driving for five years following his release from custody.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.