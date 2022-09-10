AN AFFORDABLE shop which is helping people with rising food costs has gone from strength to strength since launching earlier this year.

Victory Church, on Greenforge Way, launched ‘Grocery Store by Victory’ to help people in Cwmbran to continue to have access to good quality meals despite the rising prices due to the cost of living crisis.

Members can join by paying £5 for an annual subscription, entitling them to two shops a week – at a cost of £4 each. In each shop, members can get five items of fresh fruit and vegetables, a loaf of fresh bread, two dairy items, eight cupboard items, one frozen item, and an item for personal care.

Fresh fruit and vegetables at Grocery Store by Victory.

Upon its launch, Clyde Thomas, head pastor at Victory Church, said: “It’s not a hand-out, it’s a hand-up."

“We want people to be able to come off relying on food banks,” he said.

“We value and recognise the role of food banks. But we see this as the next step along.”

Shop manager Matt Taylor said the shop, which now has more than 400 members, has taken off really well.

“It’s just grown and grown and grown,” he said.

“We offer fresh fruit and veg, fresh bread, and fresh eggs. It’s all good quality. We make sure people can put good meals together.

“We tend to find yes, it is helping the poorest in society, but it is also helping working people who maybe don’t qualify for other things. They can get what they need.

Matt Taylor, shop manager at Grocery Store by Victory.

“There’s no stigma attached. Everyone is welcome here. People can choose what they want – it’s not a set choice.

“We also have a pay forward scheme where members can pay £4 for another person’s shop. So people who are really struggling can come in and get a shop thanks to the other members.

“It’s all run by volunteers. Everyone’s happy to help and happy to chat. It’s all part of promoting a nice, happy atmosphere where anyone can come in.

“It’s taken off really well.”

The shop can offer fresh produce to members thanks to support from local businesses.

“We’re supported by local businesses and producers too – Croft Eggs in Abergavenny, Nos Da Bakery, and Raglan Dairy,” said Mr Taylor.

"Local people and local producers are helping to support us.

“We are trying to get local businesses to support us too, even if it’s just donating a little bit of money to help us feed people.”

Food available at Grocery Store by Victory.

As well as offering help with food, the shop and its volunteers provides access to wellbeing support and advice – even just lending an ear over a cup of coffee.

“It’s a bit more than a store as members can come in and have a chat with someone in the café,” said Mr Taylor.

“It’s more than their physical needs but also their emotional needs. Citizens Advice come in on Thursday afternoons to give people advice and people can ask about any concerns.

“So it’s not just the food. It’s where they can get the access to that support they need or where they can be signposted in the right direction.”

You can find out more on the Victory Church website, social media pages, or you can sign up via this link.