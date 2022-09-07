THE Met Office is predicting a stormy end to the week in Wales as Hurricane Danielle drifts across the Atlantic.
The latest week-ahead weather forecast suggests we're in for an "unsettled" few days, and more thunderstorms are expected in Gwent on Thursday.
Alex Deakin, the Met Office's senior presenter and meteorologist, said Danielle was likely to cause "uncertainty" when predicting the weather in a few days' time.
He said: “At the moment, Saturday looks like being a largely dry day across the UK. Still a few showers here and there but turning drier.
“However, there's another area of low pressure which is gaining quite a bit of attention.
"This one is bringing quite a bit of uncertainty into the forecast. It's Hurricane Danielle in the subtropics now, as it drifts northwards it will no longer be a hurricane.
"But when you've got these highly energetic systems, it does make the forecast more complicated. It brings with it more uncertainty.”
