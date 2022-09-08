A CAERPHILLY man has been convicted of two housing offences and slapped with a huge fine.
Jatinder Khehra appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court recently, charged with offences under the Welsh Housing Act of 2014.
Khehra, of Bedwas Road, was charged with being the landlord of a dwelling offered for let under domestic tenancy which failed to be registered.
He "failed without reasonable excuse" to register the property - another building in Bedwas Road - court records show.
The defendant was also charged with carrying out property management activity without a when not licensed to do so, at the same property.
Both offences were proved in the defendant's absence.
Khehra was fined for both offences and also ordered to pay court costs. In total, he must pay £2,233.68.
