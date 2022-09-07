A GWENT family has grown the world's tallest potato plant - after rigging up security cameras to watch it flourish.

Dad Kevin Fortey, 44, was amazed at the towering spud plant in his Cwmbran greenhouse, which measures 210cm (6ft 10.7inches) - more than a foot taller than him.

It is the sixth world record held by the giant veg-lover - but this time he recruited his family members and a neighbour to help.

He even set up Ring doorbell cameras in his greenhouse so he could monitor the plant's progress.

He said: "I put the cameras in there to keep an eye on it from my phone to see whether it needed any extra attention.

"I was really worried during the heatwave that it wouldn't survive as the greenhouse reached temperatures of 50 degrees.

"The cameras helped me see if it needed any more water - and that's where my family and friends came in to help.

"It was drinking up the water like no-one's business during the heatwave and we were taking it in turns to constantly place a tray of water under it and check the compost."

It has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records as one of their giant veg.

Mr Fortey smashed the previous world record of 145cm with his 210cm plant - but says he might not stop there.

"We have another potato plant in the greenhouse too. I'm hoping that this one might grow even taller."

Mr Forey holds the record jointly with his son Jamie, 16, mum Marjorie, 76, brother Gareth, 42, and neighbour Kyle Phillips, 40, who all helped with the plant's care.

He said: "We needed some babysitters to look after the plant when we were away and on holiday so they all helped out.

"The secret of the success is the nurturing really. We made sure we took really good care of it."

Mr Fortey's other records are for the world's heaviest beetroot, longest chilli, longest raddish, largest sunflower leaf and heaviest sunflower head.