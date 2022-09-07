A 209-YEAR-OLD bridge which stands as one of the few surviving reminders of Gwent’s former iron and steelmaking past has been restored to its former glory.

The Big Arch in Ebbw Vale was built in 1813, and was one of the largest early horse-drawn railway bridges in Britain. It acted as the northern gateway to the Ebbw Vale Ironworks and then in later years to the town’s steelworks.