A 209-YEAR-OLD bridge which stands as one of the few surviving reminders of Gwent’s former iron and steelmaking past has been restored to its former glory.
The Big Arch in Ebbw Vale was built in 1813, and was one of the largest early horse-drawn railway bridges in Britain. It acted as the northern gateway to the Ebbw Vale Ironworks and then in later years to the town’s steelworks.
Although it is in reasonable condition, a study by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council found some areas of structural concern, including open joists and voids caused by water flow over a number of years.
As a result the council’s engineering department put together a proposal to resolve the issues, which was approved by the Welsh Government’s historic environment service Cadw.
The work, which was carried out by STRESS (Structural Repairs & Specialist Services), included installing a series of reinforcement bars into the masonry arch barrel to pin and stabilize the masonry arch, and waterproofing it, as well as repairing masonry on the upper arches, and removing weeds.
The road passing underneath the arch re-opened last week.
The council’s deputy leader and executive member for place and environment Cllr Helen Cunningham said: “I’m delighted that the council has been able to restore and preserve this unique part of Blaenau Gwent’s industrial heritage.
“I know it’s not been straightforward at times so thank you to everyone involved.
“Making sure our local infrastructure is fit for purpose is important to our residents, businesses and visitors. I would like to take this opportunity to thank local residents and everyone who uses this road regularly for their patience and understanding while this work has been carried out.”
