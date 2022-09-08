A MAN was branded a “professional criminal” after he went on the rampage and damaged nine cars in one day.
Lee John was jailed after he went on a crime spree in Cwmbran on July 31, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
The 40-year-old attacked a BMW Z4, Audi A6, Audi A3, Nissan Juke Nismo, Hyundai Tucson, Seat Ibiza, Renault Kadjar, Hyundai i10 and Vauxhall Corsa.
John, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to nine counts of criminal damage.
The defendant was described in court as “operating as a professional criminal”.
John was sent to prison for 10 weeks.
