THE clock tower at Newport Civic Centre will be lit up tomorrow in honour of emergency service workers who have lost their lived in the line of duty.

Newport City Council will mark Emergency Services Day on Friday, September 9, with a flag-raising ceremony outside the civic centre in the morning, while the clock tower will be lit up blue in the evening.

It is the second year that the council has supported the national event, which recognises the bravery and selflessness of emergency workers especially those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Almost two million people work for the police, fire and rescue, the ambulance services, in health, for the coastguard and lifeboats, and in search and rescue – 250,000 are first responders, including volunteers.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “This is time to remember and pay tribute to all those who have given their lives in the line of duty while trying to save others.

“It is also a time to thank our local emergency workers who carry out such important work.

"Those on the front line, who often perform heroically under difficult circumstances to help others, deserve our deepest appreciation."

The flag raising ceremony is taking place at 9am outside the front entrance of the civic centre.

The service, led by Reverend Keith Beardmore, will be attended by Cllr Mudd, mayor of Newport Cllr Martyn Kellaway, and representatives of the emergency services.