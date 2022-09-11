A FILM shot in Blaenavon based on the incredible true story how a barmaid bred a Welsh National-winning racehorse leads the way in BAFTA Cymru nominations.

Dream Horse follows Jan Vokes, from Cefn Fforest, who brought together a syndicate of local people to breed a foal, named Dream Alliance, raising him on an allotment - and going on to win the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow Racecourse in 2009.

It features Toni Collette as Mrs Vokes, Owen Teale as her husband Brian, as well as Damian Lewis and Joanna Page.

Jan Vokes is played by Toni Collette in Dream Horse.

This week, the film received five BAFTA Cymru nominations - for best actor, best feature television/film, best make-up and hair, best photography and lighting in a fictional piece, and best sound.

The award winners will be announced at the ceremony at St David’s Hall on Sunday, October 9, with Alex Jones returning to host and the event being in-person for the first time in two years.

Dream Horse was released in the UK in June last year, and filming took place in Blaenavon in May 2019, with many residents taking up the call to appear as extras in the film.

Ben Symons with Dream Horse star Toni Collette. Picture: Ben Symons.

Upon the film’s release, you shared your memories and experiences of when Dream Horse came to the town.

Chloe Whiting and Jonathan Morgan appeared in the film as extras, and Mr Morgan’s land also doubled as the allotment where Jan kept Dream Alliance.

Jonathan Morgan and Chloe Whiting with Dream Horse star Owen Teale. Picture: Chloe Whiting.

“I was an extra, playing one of Jan and Brian’s nosey neighbours, and my partner was the postman,” said Ms Whiting.

“We were also approached about a year and a half before the filming to approve filming on my partner’s land. They used it as the allotment area where Jan kept the horse, Dream Alliance.

Jonathan Morgan's land being transformed into the allotment where Jan Vokes kept Dream Alliance. Picture: Chloe Whiting.

“It took them three weeks to transform it into the allotments and stable.

“We had a lot of the big stars on our land filming, including Toni Collette, Damien Lewis and Owen Teale.

Filming of a crowded street in Blaenavon for Dream Horse. Picture: Ben Symons.

“It was an amazing experience to be a part of, both as an extra and using our property. The amount of people it takes to produce these films is astonishing.”

Katrina Maving with Toni Collette, who plays Jan Vokes in Dream Horse. Picture: Katrina Maving.

Katrina Maving said it was incredible to be involved in the film, and added it had helped her develop a career in acting.

She said: “It was absolutely amazing to be part of it.

Katrina Maving with Joanna Page during the filming of Dream Horse. Picture: Katrina Maving.

“It really did change my life. From Dream Horse I have gained a new career in acting and from filming to watching the movie at the premiere screening it was really emotional.

“It’s such a breath-taking warm-hearted movie and with all the community being involved it really was incredible.”

Tanya Blatchford with Dream Horse star Damien Lewis. Picture: Tanya Blatchford.

Tanya Blatchford said: “The experience was fantastic. We got to have make-up and were well looked after.

“I got to see the film and it was fantastic. I was in it about 14 times throughout the film. It’s fab how it all came together in the end.”

Ben Symons with Dream Horse star Owen Teale. Picture: Ben Symons.

And Carol Symons said she loved watching the film, where her son Ben was an extra during filming.