A NEWPORT woman is calling on other residents and the city council to work together to fix the "constant problem" on the city's pavements.

Susan Westacott, 71, says that brambles and other overgrown plants are spilling out from gardens near where she lives are blocking the pavements.

"On the end of Duckpool Road, at the junction onto Caerleon Road, there is a house where the brambles grow out over the wall onto the pavement where the lights are situated," she said. "It's been a constant problem for a few years.

"Unless you want to get snagged up on these brambles, walking on the road is the only option."

Ms Westacott says this is "not acceptable".

"The problem arises every year," she said.

"I have tried to get something done, but I'm 71 and am tired of facing the same problem every summer when growth is at its most."

Ms Westacott says she is being forced to walk on the road "because of lazy thoughtless people who continue to make it difficult for people like myself".

"They just let it [hedge trimmings] drop onto the pavement, making it difficult for anyone walking," she said.

"Newport in general is becoming dirty from recycling being dropped by the people collecting it and brambles growing from areas neglected by the council.

"I'm just concerned that nothing is done to remove the problem."

Ms Westacott says she has contacted the council about the matter, but claims getting through has become "more and more difficult and frustrating".

A Newport City Council spokesperson said: "Newport City Council has served a notice on the registered landowner of this private property to deal with overhanging vegetation.

"Another inspection will take place later this month and a further notice will be sent if action has not been taken."

However, Ms Westacott says that other residents should also be doing their bit to help mitigate the problem.

"I do understand that we are all responsible for putting garden rubbish into the bins the council provide," she said.

"Unfortunately, not everyone cares and sadly it's people like me who just don't know what to do about it."