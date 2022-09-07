GWENT Police have issued an appeal to locate a man who failed to return to prison last month.

Gareth James, 40, failed to return to HMP Prescoed, near Usk, on Wedesday, August 17.

The police have stressed that James is not a registered sex offender, but was convicted of burglary and theft.

He was convicted at Merthyr Crown Court in November 2019.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 9ins, medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

Members of the public are advised not to approach James.

A police spokesperson said: "It is believed there may be a potential risk due to the fact that the individual is no longer in the custody of the prison service

"Gwent Police has activated its operational plan with the aim of locating the individual and the prison are co-operating fully with us.

"Members of the public are advised not to approach Gareth and to call police on 101 quoting 2200278680, you can also message us on our Facebook or Twitter pages.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org."