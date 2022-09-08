HERE is a list of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- Honey Legal, Leicester, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Beryl Chard (deceased), formerly of 50 Bythway Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, who died on December 1, 2021.

- Fonseca Law Solicitors, Ebbw Vale, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Clive Thomas (deceased), formerly of 15 Morgraig Avenue, Newport, who died on July 16, 2022.

- Harding Evans, Cardiff, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Cynthia Maurice (deceased), formerly of 67 Rowan Way, Newport, who died on May 2, 2022.

- SWW Trust Corporation, Lincoln, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Derek John Stanley (deceased), formerly of 29 Heather Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran, who died on May 19, 2022.

- Newport City Council is to temporarily close sections of footpaths 406/23/1 and 387/23/1 at Mescoed Mawr Wood.

The order will be to prohibit any person from proceeding along the whole length of 406/23/1 and 387/23/1, from where 387/23/1 joins Ogmore Crescent to where 406/23/1 joins Parc-y-Brain Road. A total distance of approximately 1km. Alternative route is via Parc-y-Brain Road

The reason for the order is to enable harvesting of larch trees within Mescoed Mawr Wood. It will be operative from September 12, 2022, for a period not exceeding six months or until the works which it is proposed to carry out have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

- The Welsh Government is to temporarily ban traffic from using part of the A4042 trunk road between Caerleon roundabout, Newport, and Cwmbran roundabout, Torfaen.

The order will come into force on September 7, 2022 and is expected to operate overnight from 8pm to 6am on an intermittent basis for a maximum period of 18 months.

Whenever possible notice of closures will be displayed approximately one week before works commence.

This will affect:

The length of the A4042 westbound carriageway which extends from its junction with the western side of Caerleon roundabout to the nosing of the M4 junction 25A exit slip road;

The length of the A4042 eastbound carriageway which extends from its junction with the eastern side of Grove Park roundabout to its junction with the western side of Caerleon roundabout, Newport;

The length of the A4042 that extends from its junction with the northern side of Grove Park roundabout, Newport, to its junction with the southern side of Croes-y-Mwyalch roundabout, Torfaen;

The length of the A4042 which extends from its junction with the northern side of Croes-y-Mwyalch roundabout, Torfaen, to its junction with the southern side of Crown roundabout, Torfaen. (Local access to be maintained southbound from Cwmbran roundabout to the point of closure);

The length of the A4042 which extends from its junction with the northern side of Crown roundabout to its junction with the southern side of Turnpike roundabout, Torfaen. (Local access to be maintained northbound from Croes-y-Mwyalch roundabout, Torfaen and southbound from Cwmbran roundabout to points of closure);

The length of the A4042 which extends from its junction with the northern side of Turnpike roundabout to its junction with the southern side of Edlogan Way roundabout, Torfaen. (Local access to be maintained northbound from Croes-y-Mwyalch roundabout, Torfaen, and southbound from Cwmbran roundabout to the points of closure);

The length of the A4042 which extends from its junction with the northern side of Edlogan Way roundabout to its junction with the southern side of Cwmbran roundabout. (Local access to be maintained northbound from Croes-y-Mwyalch roundabout, Torfaen, to the point of closure).

Alternative routes will be signed with appropriate diversion signs and will vary depending on destination and when a particular length of the A4042 described about is temporarily closed to traffic.