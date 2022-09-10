A POPULAR Newport County supporters bar re-opened at its new location last week - and was so successful it almost ran out of beer.

Bar Amber was originally situated on Clarence Place, but, as with many businesses, had to close its doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But a group of Exiles fans came together to resurrect the popular venue - which re-opened at a new location in High Street on Saturday, September 3.

Bar Amber

200 people gathered at the re-opening. Picture: Bar Amber

A spokesman for the bar said: "After the previous premises shutdown during covid, the opportunity of the new premises came up and we jumped at the chance.

"This part of town seems to have sprung back into life and we are offering something different, so hopefully we are adding to it."

The bar took two months to renovate, and features two floors, decorated throughout with Newport County memorabilia, while nine TVs show live sports.

Bar Amber

Bar Amber downstairs. Picture: Bar Amber

The spokesman added: "It took us about two months to get it looking decent enough there is still so much to do.

"We will new stuff when we get the chance as we all work full time."

The opening last weekend saw 200 people support the local business - with more than 700 pints sold.

They added: "The opening night was incredible, we couldn't have asked for a better response.

Bar Amber

Bar Ambers second floor. Picture: Bar Amber

"Lots of old and new faces from the old location, we actually sold out of a few beers as it was so busy.

"I'd say people came and shifted over 700 pints so we can't ask for more support than that.

"The ladies gave our 7Ups a hiding with their gins and we could barely keep up as it was pretty hectic.

"We certainly cant complain with that, as we have the best fans around so we will be ready for them now."