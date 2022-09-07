FORMER Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Adam Rickitt has issued a warning to Good Morning Britain viewers after being 'scammed out of thousands'.

The 44-year-old, from Cuddington, who starred as Nick Tilsley in Corrie between 1997 to 1999, appeared on the ITV breakfast programme on Wednesday morning.

Rickitt, who runs Dexter & Jones in Knutsford with wife Katy, appeared on the show following an emotional video the actor posted on Instagram that exclaimed how the scammers had tricked him by impersonating his bank Barclays.

Speaking live from Cheshire to presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, the soap star explained he lost just shy of £50,000 after the fraudsters convinced him he was a victim of Identity Fraud.

The actor said that he took every precaution to ensure he was talking to his bank by asking the scammers to confirm his history with Barclays and even his most recent transactions.

He added: "I was 100 per cent sure it was the bank, that they were helping me and that I wasn't even transferring funds or giving any details away.

"Alas the former wasn't true..they managed to duplicate everything I thought to be safe...they knew everything about me and my history with the bank...

Initially, the actor was nervous to come forward as he explained in his original Instagram post.

Rickitt said:" CONFESSION TIME! I know a lot of people will laugh at me for this...but I want to make sure it doesn't happen to anyone else.

"I know we all think we know what to do or how to react...but honestly I have never known the stress it created over the course of the scam...

"...and now the embarrassment I feel.

"I can't even begin to suggest how to protect yourself as I thought I was doing everything right...but please just be aware there's people out there who know exactly how to play the system."

The actor went on to thank Barclays for all their support following the scam and has since gotten all of his money back.

When asked if he thought there would be a prosecution, Adam commented: "Let's hope so but we're not holding our breath."

He concluded by saying that real change is needed and that "the system itself needs to catch up the scammers."

Scam Advice from Good Morning Britain

GMB also shared some advice to help prevent yourself and others from becoming a victim of an impersonation or Authorised Push Payment scam.

If called by your bank or another authority, you should:

Hang up the phone

Call the number on the back of your bank card

Check if your bank is covered by the Contingency Reimbursement Model

For more information about these types of scams and how to protect yourself, visit the Barclays website.