MCDONALD'S fans are in for a treat as the popular McDonald's Monopoly promotion has officially returned today - September 7 - bigger and better than ever before.

With a hoard of prizes to win including a £2,000 holiday with TUI, 20 MINI Electic cars and even the chance to win a £100,000 cash prize.

The popular promotion is based on the much-loved family board game Monopoly, giving it a twist by letting customers enjoy food while having the chance to win big with the peel of stickers.

Play the game in restaurants nationwide and, with the New Double Peel, participants can double the gameplay through the McDonald’s app.

The app will have a digital gameboard and prize wallet so customers have more chance of winning and can collect wins too.

What is McDonalds Monopoly?





The popular promotion first started back in 2005 and works in a similar way to the classic Monopoly board game.

Customers have the chance to win prizes by collecting game pieces from menu items such as fries, wraps, drinks and McFlurry’s.

Simply by peeling off the game pieces from these selected items, customers can instantly win free food items and bigger prizes or collect property pieces of the same colour for a bigger prize via the McDonald’s app and online.

Which prizes are available in McDonald’s Monopoly 2022?





Collect to Win prizes:

£100k Cash

MINI Electric Car

£2k Holiday with TUI

See Tickets £250 Events Voucher

AO.com £1,000 spend on Home Entertainment

Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy

Experience Day with Buyagift

Nintendo Switch from Zavvi

Instant win prizes:

£2k Holiday with TUI

£1,000 Cash

McDonald’s Gold Card - A Meal Per Week For A Year

£200 for Passing Go!

Experience Day with Buyagift

McDonald's Bean Bag

One4all Paramount+ Annual Subscription

£100 Gift Card to Spend with a Variety of Retailers

£80 Go Ape Activity Voucher

Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy

Prezzybox £50 Voucher

£30 I Saw It First Voucher

GLOSSYBOX Beauty Box

Hype Backpack

Wrappz™Personalised Phone Case

Choice of Licensed T-Shirt with Zavvi

McDonald's Reusable Water Bottle

Pair of Cinema Tickets

£75 off a £750 spend with TUI Holidays

10% off AO.com

40% Off Skullcandy

65% off at I Saw It First

Photobox 9 Personalised Photo Magnets

£10 off at Buyagift

10% Off Go Ape Activities

Readly 3 Month Digital Subscription

15% Off Zavvi

Paramount+ 1 Month Subscription

£5 off Prezzybox.com

£5 Off a Personalised Phone Case at wrappz.com

15% off a GLOSSYBOX Beauty Box Subscription

Digital Peel Game prizes

£100k Cash

MINI Electric Car

£2k Holiday with TUI

See Tickets £250 Events Voucher

AO.com £1,000 spend on Home Entertainment

Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy

Experience Day with Buyagift

Nintendo Switch from Zavvi

£5 Cash

£10 Cash

£20 Cash

£50 Cash

£100 Cash

Paramount+ 1-Month Subscription

Readly 3-Month Digital Subscription

£10 Skullcandy Digital Voucher

JD £50 e-Gift Card

The Athletic 1-Month Subscription

The Athletic 3-Month Subscription

£10 CeX Voucher

McDonald's Tote Bag

McDonald's Socks

Photobox Personalised Photo Magnets

20% off McDonald’s purchase

£5 off £15 spend McDonald’s purchase

£1.99 Extra Value Meal

Free McFlurry with Extra Value Meal purchase

Which menu items are included in McDonald’s Monopoly 2022?





Any cold drink

Fries

McFlurry

Big Tasty

Big Tasty with Bacon

McPlant

Big Flavour Wraps

The Spicy Veggie Wrap

6 Spicy Chicken Nuggets

9 Spicy Chicken McNuggets

20 Spicy Chicken McNuggets Sharebox

3 Chicken selects

5 Chicken Selects

Chicken Legend

Cheese Sharebox

Mozzarella Dippers

McDonald’s Premium Salad

