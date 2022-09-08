A POPULAR family event is returning after a two-year absence.

The Greenmeadow Show is back.

The show has a wide range of fun activities, demonstrations and entertainment, as well as chance to view all of the fabulous exhibits in the 30th edition of the Horticultural and Craft Show this Sunday.

The event has classes for everyone and there is still time for total beginners or professionals on the horticultural and craft show scene to enter their prize flowers, tomatoes or Victoria sponge.

This year there are also lots of competitions for children’s including cookery, photography and writing.

Cllr Jo Gauden said: “The farm show is a great family event with something for everyone throughout the day where you can try something new, enjoy traditional games and join in with all the fun.

"We will also have wonderful food available all day from our very own Honeycomb Cafe and we’ll have Pizza Stone Wales on site selling their tasty wood-fired pizzas and puddings.”

What's on at the Greenmeadow Show?





10am: The show opens

10.30am-2pm: Join the Gwent Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers and have a go at spinning, felting and weaving.

10.45am-11.45am: Heads of the Valley Tang Soo Do - find out all about this Korean martial art and have a go.

11am-3pm: Bel's Face painting.

11.30am: Milking demonstration in the milking parlour.

11.45am: Dog training demonstration.

11.45am: Upbeat Music and Arts.

Midday: Tractor and trailer rides.

12.15pm-1.15pm: Fit for Your Princess.

12.30pm: Upbeat Music and Arts.

1.45pm: Dog training demonstration.

1.45pm-2.45pm: The Balloonman magic show and balloon modelling.

2pm: Tractor and trailer rides.

2pm-4pm: Circus of Positivity.

2.30pm: Opening of the Horticultural and Craft Show.

3pm: Tractor pull.

4pm: Show prizes and auction, all proceeds to charity.

4pm: Tractor and trailer rides.

4.30pm: Animal tea time.

5pm: Show and farm closes.

The full programme of all the events on this Sunday can be downloaded at greenmeadowcommunityfarm.org.uk

Tickets can be bought in advance and are available for purchase on the day.

You can also buy tickets online or by calling 01633 647662.

The closing date for entry to classes is this Thursday, September 8.