THE M48 Severn Bridge will be closed this weekend to allow repair work to the cables to be carried out.
The closures will be in place in both directions, according to National Highways.
From 7pm on Friday, September 9, until 6am on Monday, September 12, the bridge will be closed both eastbound and westbound.
The closure will be in place from junction one at Aust to junction two at Newhouse.
There will be a diversion in place over the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
The works began in June and are scheduled to last for around six more months.
The full closure will be in place to enable the lifting of inspection gantries to a high level on the suspension cable.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here