AFTER the last few years where travel has been limited, many people have developed a new appreciation of their local area and staycations are growing in popularity.

Here in Gwent, we’re blessed with a whole range of top attractions – whether you’re wanting to get out into nature, have an urge to explore the past at any number of historical sites, or want to find a nice pub or restaurant to visit.

But it turns out that not everyone sees the area in quite the same light, and a look through the Tripadvisor reviews of some of the region’s top attractions shows that you just can’t please everyone.

Here are some of the scathing reviews of attractions in Gwent from people with such complaints as discovering a place called "Big Pit" was mostly underground, not being allowed in after not booking ahead, or who just plain missed the point. Thankfully, as some of the glowing reviews we've also featured, most people appreciate the brilliant attractions we have.

Tredegar House

Tredegar House is one of Newport's top attractions.

Tredegar House is one of Newport’s premier attractions, with the grand 17th century house set within 90 acres of beautiful gardens and parkland.

However, Julie from Cardiff was let down on her visit as she and her family went round the Easter egg hunt the wrong way.

“So very disappointed with our experience at Tredegar House today. I took my two grandchildren and 81-year-old mother for the egg hunt and walk around the house,” she wrote on April 13, 2022.

“Having never been here before, we spent over an hour following the eggs on trees in the wrong direction. A simple sign post, or basic advice from the information centre would have told us the correct way to go but we ended up walking a very long way in the opposite direction.

“Such a shame as what could have been a lovely day was spoiled by a lack of information and attention to detail.”

Of the 1,284 reviews, 740 excellent and 408 very good, while just 26 are terrible.

Ivan B, from Abergavenny enjoyed his visit to Tredegar House much more – and was able to find his way around easier.

“Entry to the house was easy and informative and the volunteers were able to give lots of information regarding each room and although we have been before, there’s always something different to learn, and well done to the NT as all rooms have been refreshed,” he said on April 8, 2022.

Newport Wetlands

Swans at Newport Wetlands. Picture: Catherine Mayo, South Wales Argus Camera Club.

Found to the south east of the city, Newport Wetlands is a National Nature Reserve, meaning it’s where some of the very finest examples of wildlife habitats and geological features can be found.

But Glyn E, from Newport, was disappointed at not seeing any ducks or swans at the wetlands.

“Spent two hours at this place, don’t waste your time, you might as well sit at home watching paint dry, owing to the high weeds we did not see any swans/ducks,” he wrote on December 28, 2016

However, Craig Tapper from Sydney in Australia was one of the 234 people who vehemently disagreed with Glyn and reviewed Newport Wetlands as ‘excellent’

“It’s a lovely, easy walk of roughly 6km,” he wrote on November 23, 2021. “Shorter versions are available and all have lovely coastal and wetland views and lots of birdlife.

“Suitable for pretty much any fitness level with well-marked flat and easy paths.”

A total of 420 people have reviewed wetlands, with 116 very good reviews adding to the 234 excellent ones, and just 10 terrible reviews.

Cwmcarn Forest Drive

A seated area at Cwmcarn Forest Drive. Picture: Natural Resources Wales

After closing to vehicles for several years when larch tree disease was discovered in the woodlands forcing forestry workers to cut down the majority of the trees, Cwmcarn Forest Drive reopened in June 2021.

As part of the renovations, a sculpture trail was added, giving visitors a chance to enjoy beautiful artwork alongside the panoramic views of South East Wales down to the Severn Estuary.

One reviewer was left a little unimpressed after a visit to Cwmcarn Forest Drive, however.

“I was planning to go here this morning for a walk, but checking the route and opening times, I see there’s £8 charge..?!,” wrote Mike C, on October 24, 2021.

“I’m just one person looking to take a quiet walk in nature on a Sunday morning close to home.

“No information as to what circumstances under which you need to pay.

“WHAT is £8 per car?? I don’t want to drive to the top. I don’t need maid service. I just want to go for a quiet walk in the outdoors.

“If I arrive in a CAR but want to WALK, without picnic, playgrounds, scenic driving, gold plated woodpeckers or diamonte toadstools, what is the charging scenario and what is the charge for??”

And Rik Jones saw a few too many trout for his liking.

“Came here for two weeks fishing,” he wrote on September 14, 2021. “Supposed to be six species of fish in the lake. Only saw trout.”

Of the 195 reviews of Cwmcarn Forest Drive, 117 are excellent, 49 are very good, and only 11 are terrible.

Andy from Bristol was full of praise for the site and the range of activities on offer.

“A stunning location with something for everyone,” he said on July 11, 2022. “This combines world famous mountain bike trails, walks of different difficulties, multiple children’s activities along the way (a park and then various other climbing frames etc) and the option to camp, as well as a small lake.”

Big Pit National Coal Museum

Part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Blaenavon’s industrial landscape, Big Pit National Coal Museum preserves the history of the town’s coal mining past, and offers visitors the chance to travel 300ft underground down the mineshaft.

Barnstormer1 visited Big Pit in November 2018 and - perhaps having misundersood what "pit" means - bemoaned that there was “not a lot to see other than the underground bit.”

“Okay it’s free to go in. £3 to park. Getting to go underground is hit and miss depending on how busy it is,” they wrote.

“Sign posting is non-existent and tbh not a lot to see other than the underground bit. Gift shop is scary (£6 for a key ring!).”

However Oscar W, from Wolverhampton, was one of the 2,478 people to score Big Pit as excellent.

“A really interesting place to visit, and helps you to understand the importance of our industrial heritage,” he said on September 6, 2022.

“Guides were funny and full of knowledge.”

Big Pit has 2,767 Tripadvisor reviews, with 89.6 per cent of those excellent, with a further 230 very good and just 23 terrible.

The Skirrid Mountain Inn

The Skirrid Mountain Inn. Picture: Sandra Evans.

One of the oldest pubs in Wales, The Skirrid – just outside Abergavenny – has gained a reputation for the supernatural.

This reputation had Tracy G heading to the inn with high hopes, although it seems she was hoping to see more ghostly escapades throughout her stay.

“Very disappointed with my stay here,” she wrote in April 2018. “It definitely is not haunted as claimed. Heating was not turned on when we arrived later in the evening. I had to switch them on myself. Very cold through the night.

“If anyone is planning to stay there because they think it's haunted, please think again as you will be disappointed.”

But Markdriscoll22, from Southampton, is hoping to book a return stay after spending time at the Skirrid in May 2022.

“Brilliant and the building has huge character especially at night,” he said. “Did I see the ghost of Fanny Price back of bar area around midnight or was it the beer? Split second thing, long black dress and apparently the Lady in Black was seen by the last landlord, recently retired.

“I knew of the ghost not the colour of her dress though till I was told this. Coincidence.....

“Would absolutely love to bring me mates to this beautiful part of the world and book all 3 bedrooms. Fantastic place with an incredible history and terrific staff.”

Of the 369 reviews of The Skirrid Mountain Inn, 214 are excellent, with 93 being very good, and 17 terrible.

Chepstow Castle

Chepstow Castle. Picture: Phil Watkins, South Wales Argus Camera Club.

Building work started on Chepstow Castle in 1067, making it one of the first Norman strongholds in Wales.

The fantastically preserved castle stretches out along a limestone cliff above the River Wye, making it not only one of the oldest, but also one of the most picturesque sites in Gwent.

It has 1,162 Tripadvisor reviews, 660 of which are excellent, while a further 420 are very good and just three are terrible.

Sar W from Wolverhampton has vowed not to return to the castle despite their partner loving castles, after being put off by Covid restrictions - which presumably a quick online search beforehand would have alerted them to.

Writing in 2020, they said: “My partner loves castles visited on Saturday, August 8 to be told the next time we could do was two weeks’ time as they are pre-booked?! That is not at all helpful as we don’t live here.

“I know we are in the middle of a pandemic but the castle is huge social distancing would have been easy. Absolutely ridiculous.

“Will not be returning to even attempt to go in again shame.”

In one of the excellent reviews, Sara S described Chepstow Castle as a “great day out”.

“Huge castle in a most excellent position on the river,” she said on June 26, 2022. “Loads to explore. Dog loved it too.

“Very friendly knowledgeable staff and lovely little shop too. Great day out.”

Sugarloaf Mountain

The Sugarloaf Mountain near Abergavenny. Picture: Stuart John Baldwin, South Wales Argus Camera Club.

Just north of Abergavenny and situated within the Brecon Beacons National Park, the Sugarloaf Mountain boasts spectacular views, especially from its peak at 1,955ft.

Dreamer245175 scored the mountain as terrible, despite not actually going there after getting lost.

“Nothing to shout about,” they said on September 11, 2019. “Couldn't find a car park, so couldn't walk up the Sugarloaf.”

One reviewer was incredibly vocal about his displeasure for the journey to the mountain, but once he got there it must’ve left him speechless – as he gave it an ‘excellent’ review despite saying nothing positive at all.

“The road up the mountain was one of the worst driving experiences I've ever endured, definitely not designed for busy periods of oncoming traffic,” wrote Ian M on June 9, 2022.

One reviewer who wasn’t lost for words was Ollie C from London.

“A lovely walk with beautiful scenery,” he said on August 6, 2021. “A pub on the way and suitable for all ages. I shall definitely return.”

Sugarloaf Mountain has 182 excellent and 46 very good reviews out of a total of 239. There are just four reviews marked terrible.