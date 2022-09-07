A NEW Clinical Research Unit based at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital researching new treatments for a range of illnesses has been opened.

The origins of the new facility lie in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s role in the creation of the Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The unit will carry out research into development new treatments for illnesses and conditions, led by experts from the health board’s Research and Development team.

The facility was opened by the health board’s newly-appointed chief executive officer Nicola Prygodzicz in her first public engagement in the role.

She said: “This truly shows the remarkable contribution our health board has made to Covid-19 research and I’m so pleased that such important work will be carried out in a state-of-the-art facility here in Gwent.

“I am very grateful to the partners who have worked with us along the way and am pleased to have had many of them attend this official opening event.”

Dr Sarah Aitken, executive director of public health and strategic partnerships, and chairwoman for research for the health board, also welcomed the opening of the new centre.

“It’s incredible to see the work that’s been done over these past few challenging years result in something as positive and important as this Clinical Research Centre,” she said.

“I am so proud of the team and am hugely encouraged by the future work and insights that will derive from these new facilities. Ultimately, this crucial work will play a key part in improving the health of the people of Gwent.”

Also in attendance at the opening was Health and Care Research Wales’ national director of research support and delivery, Dr Nicola Williams.

She said: “This investment in South Wales allows for a significant increase in Wales’ capacity to carry out potentially life-changing research, as we now have a number of dedicated Clinical Research Facilities across Wales. These centres create a network of opportunity to contribute significantly to national and global studies, ensuring we continue to stay at the cutting edge of health and social care.”

There are currently more than 100 active studies taking place within Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, including investigating treatments for respiratory conditions, Covid-19, cancer and more. For more information on signing up for trials and current research studies, patients are advised to discuss research options with their treating clinicians