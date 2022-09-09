A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

COLIN STEPHEN LUCE, 33, of Farleys, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, for driving while disqualified on Mount Road on September 3.

He was made the subject of an electronically tagged curfew for eight weeks between 7pm and 7am, ordered to comply with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £239 in costs and a surcharge.

NICOLAS BLAKE, 40, of Ridgeway, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEMI ADRIANNE HUGHES, 25, of Pen-Y-Cwarel Road, Wyllie, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADELE HOLLY GRIFFITHS, 28, of Whitehorne Street, Crumlin, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK ALUN BETTRIDGE, 50, of Hill Crest View, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ILHAMI AKSOY, 35, of Durham Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AKHTAR ALI, 41, of Methuen Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IONEL-CATALIN FRINCU, 40, of Moor Street, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.