THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, wounding and affray.

We look at their cases.

Levi Thomas

Businessman Levi Thomas was jailed after he was caught red-handed drug dealing from his Range Rover.

The 25-year-old was spotted selling cocaine by officers in an unmarked police car.

Thomas, of Heol Morien, Nelson, Caerphilly, was locked up for three years after he pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

Jehoiada Jackson

Jehoiada Jackson called 999 to threaten murder before he stabbed his father in the chest.

He attacked Kevin Jackson with a knife before phoning the emergency services again to tell them what he’d done.

The 30-year-old defendant, of Rock Villa Close, Varteg, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and was jailed for 20 months.

Ellis Wall

A man with a history of violence threw his TV at the police after they came to arrest him for assaulting his milkman.

Ellis Wall also dropped his coffee table, microwave and fridge door onto officers below him from his third floor flat during a siege in Cwmbran.

The 27-year-old, of Yew Tree Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to affray, public disorder, common assault and criminal damage.

Wall was locked up for eight months.

Parvez Uddin

Two Newport drug dealers were caught red-handed ferrying cocaine and ketamine with a street value of £20,000 in a “fake taxi” by police in Cardiff.

Shahid Kahim, 24, and Parvez Uddin, 31, were arrested after being stopped in the Cathays area of the Welsh capital.

Kahim, of Queen’s Hill Crescent, was jailed for 33 months.

Uddin, of South Market Street, was sent to prison for 32 months.

Leo Deacon

Leo Deacon

A man banned by a court order from dialling 999 unless in a case of a genuine emergency is back behind bars after defying it again.

Leo Alex Michael Deacon, also known as Ieuan Deacon, from Abertillery, made a series of abusive phone calls to emergency services operators.

The 21-year-old was also locked up for assaulting the police officers who came to arrest him after phoning 999 11 times on the same day.

The defendant, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, was jailed for 12 months.