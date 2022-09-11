SWFFRYD Community Centre hosted it's first garden show since the pandemic and Emma Stinton, of the South Wales Argus Camera Club, was there to take some pictures, which she shared with us.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
A colourful display on show at the event
Everyone loves a Welsh cake, and these must have been particuarly good
Some very nicely-arranged cherry tomatoes
If carrots can really help you see in the dark then these might give you X-ray vision
Some beautiful flowers on show
More wonderful flower arrangements
Some nice little creations on show
