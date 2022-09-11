SWFFRYD Community Centre hosted it's first garden show since the pandemic and Emma Stinton, of the South Wales Argus Camera Club, was there to take some pictures, which she shared with us.

South Wales Argus: Annual garden show at Swffryd Community Centre. Picture: Emma Stinton, South Wales Argus Camera Club

A colourful display on show at the event

South Wales Argus: Annual garden show at Swffryd Community Centre. Picture: Emma Stinton, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Everyone loves a Welsh cake, and these must have been particuarly good

South Wales Argus: Annual garden show at Swffryd Community Centre. Picture: Emma Stinton, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Some very nicely-arranged cherry tomatoes

South Wales Argus: Annual garden show at Swffryd Community Centre. Picture: Emma Stinton, South Wales Argus Camera Club

If carrots can really help you see in the dark then these might give you X-ray vision

South Wales Argus: Annual garden show at Swffryd Community Centre. Picture: Emma Stinton, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Some beautiful flowers on show

South Wales Argus: Annual garden show at Swffryd Community Centre. Picture: Emma Stinton, South Wales Argus Camera Club

More wonderful flower arrangements

South Wales Argus: Annual garden show at Swffryd Community Centre. Picture: Emma Stinton, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Some nice little creations on show