A STRANDED walker trapped under a 200ft cliff was minutes from drowning when he was saved by a last gasp 999 call - and he filmed the waves lapping at his feet.

Beach-walker Connor Gurney, 22, thought he had done "everything right" as he planned a safe evening stroll along the coast.

But was stranded on rocks as a fast-flowing tide rushed ever closer to his feet.

Mr Gurney - who took two phones and a radio with him for the hike - rang 999 to reach the coastguard.

And he filmed the drama as the 999 operator sent a lifeboat to the rugged cliffs at Rhoose Point, near Barry.

Mr Gurney said: "I thought I’d done everything. I checked the tides, had two phones and a radio with me, and told friends where I was going and when to expect me back. And I was keeping an eye on the tide as it rose.

"I didn’t realise that the tide comes in faster around the corners, so while I thought I had a clear escape route I was slowly getting trapped – my way out both forward and back was cut off.

"The tide was coming in really fast and high – waves were breaking up onto the ledge – and those rocks, you just can’t get that high up them.

"I put my favourite song on my phone, and I thought, this might be it, I might die."

Mr Gurney, who is CEO of an emergency management company, finally got through via 999 and was able to give his location via the What3Words app.

The RNLI has now shared footage of his rescue and his calm 999 call to warn other beachgoers of the potential dangers.

Mr Gurney said: "When the lifeboat appeared, I knew I was safe. The crew were all so amazing – they kept me warm on board, gave me something to eat when we got back to the station and one even went home to get me some dry clothes for my train ride home."

Chris Cousens, Water Safety Lead at the RNLI said: ‘"his incident shows that even when people are well prepared, the tide can catch you out and, in some circumstances, lead you into a very serious situation.

"It was great that Connor had a means of calling for help and knew to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard – which is one of the key pieces of safety advice we give to people walking near the coast.

"It’s also very important to check the tide times and, crucially, know how those tides affect the environment you’re going into. That’s not always easy so always seek local advice and ensure you have enough information before getting yourself into danger."