POLICE continue to investigate a huge fire which swept through part of an industrial estate, destroying several lorry trailers.

Huge plumes of smoke were seen over Cwmbran when the fire happened at the Avondale Industrial Estate.

Firefighters battled to extinguish the flames, which engulfed several detached trailers on the afternoon of Saturday, June 4.

At the time, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it believed the incident should be treated as a crime scene.

And now, three months on, Gwent Police confirmed the force was conducting an arson investigation after the fire was "deemed to be deliberately started".

The aftermath of the fire in Avondale Industrial Estate, Cwmbran.

Officers continue to appeal to the public for help to catch the culprits.

Anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV or dashcam footage, which could assist enquiries, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200186880.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

It took nearly four hours from the time of the callout - around 5pm - for firefighters to get the incident under control and complete the damping-down of the scene that day.

The fire service also urged residents to close doors and windows to prevent the spread of smoke, and a cordon was set up around the site.

A plume of smoke was visible over Cwmbran.

One Cwmbran resident told the Argus he heard "at least four or five loud bangs" coming from the scene.

He described seeing "a plume of smoke billowing up into the air" and said "there's clearly been some sort of huge explosion".

The following day, the fire service had to return to the site and carry out further investigations after reports one of the destroyed trailers had started to smoulder.