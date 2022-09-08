A DRUG dealer was caught with cocaine and cannabis during a police crackdown on illegal electric bikes.

Liam Dalton, 27, from Newport, was spotted by officers riding a “high-powered” electric bike during an operation in the city over the summer.

He was arrested outside a barber shop he had just visited in the Ringland area.

Tabitha Walker, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “On July 28 officers were on duty targeting the use of illegal electric bikes in and around the Newport area.

“At around 1.40pm PC Little was travelling on Hendre Farm Drive when he saw a male on an electric bike travelling in the opposite direction.

“PC Little drove back towards the Ringland Shopping Centre and asked for further assistance from other officers.”

The prosecutor added: “PC Little located the electric bike unattended outside a barber shop and believed the rider would return to the bike and leave the area.

“As the officer looked into the barber shop a male started walking out to get to the bike and was detained to prevent him from riding away.

“Initially that male, the defendant, was resisting and was carrying a black Tommy Jeans bag which was removed from him by another officer.

“Other males within the barber shop were also detained.”

Dalton was searched and wraps of cocaine weighing 6.8g inside a metal tin were found in his pocket.

Inside the bag police found 68g of cannabis.

In total officers seized drugs with a combined potential street value of £1,290 and £360 cash.

The defendant told detectives that he didn’t know the other people in the barber shop.

Dalton, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The defendant had seven previous convictions for nine offences and was in breach of a suspended prison sentence for burglary.

Dalton was unrepresented by a barrister due to the ongoing Legal Aid strike but asked the court to sentence him.

The defendant’s solicitor Alan Jones spoke on his behalf and asked that his client be given maximum credit for entering guilty pleas at the first opportunity.

Judge Neil Bidder QC told Dalton: “You were seen riding a high-powered electric bike in an area where such vehicles are commonly used by drug suppliers.

“This is clearly a case where you were supplying directly to users on the streets of Newport.”

Dalton was jailed for three years and six months and ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge following his release from custody.