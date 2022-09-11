THIS two-and-a-half hour circular walk around the southern part of Henllys, in Cwmbran, is fairly easy, crossing mainly gently sloping farmland (although there are approximately 16 stiles to climb).

The walk is approximately 7km.

The route takes you to the Mynydd Maen (Stone Mountain), enabling the walker to experience breathtaking views. It then proceeds over farmland through Mill Wood to St Peter’s Church, Coed Twrch and follows Nant y Pandy to the Henllys old school where it joins another walk which covers the northern section of Henllys (see the link below for more details).

The two walks may be attempted in one day by the more adventurous walker.

Start at Pentre Close, Coed Eva, and go west along Henllys Way. Cross the road at the pylon (100m west of Pentre Close) and turn into a lane marked with a footpath signpost, and head up the track. At the end of the track, climb the stile and cross the middle of the field, following the line of hedging on your left.

On reaching the far end of the field, climb the stile in the middle of the hedgerow. Walk diagonally across the field, uphill, walking towards the green barn ahead of you. Climb the stile to the left of the gates and walk diagonally across the field, downhill, heading towards the big oak tree.

Just beyond this tree cross the stile into another field, walk diagonally across this field, downhill, and over the stile in the bottom corner to reach the road. You may wish to leave the circular walk here to seek out the Zoar Chapel, which is listed grade II, dated 1836. To do this, turn right and proceed 40m up the road. At the end of the road the Zoar Chapel is 20m to the left and the Castell y Bwch to your right.

Returning to the route, turn left, (after having climbed over the stile). Walk 100m down the lane then turn right over the ladder stile into Henllys Vale Farmyard. The farmhouse at Henllys Vale is an example of a late 18th century Vale Farm House.

Go through the farmyard, through another two farm gates and into a field, following the hedge line on your right. Crossing two fields, you come to a fence line in the third field on your left (having crossed a brook). Following the fence line, half way along climb the stile on your left at the large ash tree. Walk diagonally uphill across the field. Cross over the stile and walk towards Mill Wood which you will see ahead of you.

On reaching Mill Wood, go over the stile and walk through the wood, which is ancient re-planted woodland, keeping to the woodland track.

Once out of the wood carefully follow waymarks to cross a lane. Keeping St Peter’s Church in view ahead of you, cross the fields, then a footbridge over the stream.

Go over the footbridge and walk across the field until you reach a stile. Climb the stile onto another field. Walk around the corner of the farmhouse, then climb the stile onto the lane. St Peter’s Church will be in front of you with Church Farm, which is a 17th century farmhouse of traditional West Monmouthshire type, to your left.

St Peter's Church, Henllys. Picture: David James, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Going back over the previous stile, walk diagonally over the fields, towards your left, following the waymarks. Climb the stiles and turn right on to the lane. Walking past Church Cottage, (formerly Mill Cottage) turn left up a track and through a gate. Before turning, note the large white house further down the lane which is possibly the site of a watermill, extant 14th century, marked Melin (translation 'mill') on the ordnance survey map.

Walk through the field, keeping the fence line on your right. Cross over the stile and footbridge over a stream, at the farm side of the field. Head towards the overhead electricity lines and follow the hedge line turning left into Coed y Twrch at the waymark.

On entering the wood turn left off the bridge and go up through the wood. Approximately 40m up from the wood you will pass by Henllys Bog approximately 10m to your left.

Walking on, Pandy-Bach is on your left. There are a number of springs to be found in this area whose source is Nant y Pandy, the brook on your right. This area can become boggy underfoot in wet weather.

Keeping Nant y Pandy (brook) to your right, follow the waymarks. Cross the footbridge up a slight gradient to another stile and footbridge. Go over the footbridge and then turn left following the footpath, keeping the stream on your left. Walk over the planks over the boggy area and then over another footbridge.

The view from Henllys. Picture: Kate Edwards, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Follow the waymarks through the field, keeping alongside the hedgeline on your left. At the far end of the field, go over the footbridge on the left and out on to the track past Pensarn Farm, turning right on to the road. Follow this road for 325 metres.

On reaching the junction, turn right along the road passing Henllys Nursery which used to be the local village school.

Continue on and you will reach the junction with Henllys Way. Please be careful when using the road, turn right and walk along Henllys Way

After approximately 1km you will come to Pentre Close on your left. You have now completed the walk.

This walk is from Torfaen County Borough's website. To find out more information about the sights on this walk and to get the route for the northern Henllys walk among others go to www.torfaen.gov.uk/en/RoadsTravelParking/WalkingCycling/Torfaen-Walks/Torfaen-Walks.aspx