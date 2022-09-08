IN 1966 The Queen officially opened the Severn Bridge, which links England and Wales from Aust to Chepstow.
The bridge replaced the old ferries which used to take cars from Aust to Beachley before the motorway was built.
The Queen makes her way to the official opening of the Severn Bridge in 1966
The Queen at the official opening of the Severn Bridge in 1966
The Queen at the official opening of the Severn Bridge in 1966
The Queen at the official opening of the Severn Bridge in 1966
The front page of the South Wales Argus on September 8 1966 on the day the Queen opened the Severn Bridge.
Schoolchildren greet the Queen as she comes to open the Severn Bridge.
The Queen opening the Severn Bridge in 1966
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here