OCTOPUS Energy has said it plans to visit at least half a million homes that are using its services to offer personalised advice on reducing energy bills.

It plans to go to people's doorsteps to visit at least 500,000 homes this winter to give "bespoke" advice on how to save energy and cut bills.

This means that the advice will be tailored to the specific needs of an individual household and will be provided by a team of trained energy-saving experts.

These energy-saving experts would be able to relay advice on the doorstep, but would also if invited, go into a home to identify hidden draughts with a thermal imaging camera and suggest ways to close them.

Ocotopus has stated that this scheme will be happening from today (Wednesday, September 7) and customers will be notified when it is operating near them.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief product officer at Octopus Energy Group, said: “We speak to over 30,000 customers each day and know that many people are worried and struggling to pay their bills this winter.

“We’re doing all we possibly can to cushion the impact of the crisis on people. One hundred per cent of our profits have gone to keeping prices lower for our customers, and we’ve already absorbed £150 million of the cost increase on behalf of them. We also recently doubled our ‘Octo Assist’ fund in size to £15 million, which has already helped over 55,000 people.

“Our ‘Energy Helpers’ scheme adds a new layer to this support network and means we can provide even more personalised help to our customers this winter.”

The rollout comes as Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to announce a plan to freeze bills this week.

A Government source confirmed a report in The Times that the energy bill freeze will be around the £2,500 mark – more than £500 above the current price cap but £1,000 less than the limit due to be imposed in October – although an insider in the Truss camp said “nothing is finalised yet”.