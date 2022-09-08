PRIME minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned” by the news The Queen is under medical supervision.

The 96-year-old monarch has been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

New prime minister Liz Truss said: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Ms Truss had been in Parliament laying out her plans to tackle the energy crisis when the news came through.

Following her departure, speaker Lindsay Hoyle paused proceedings to say: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

He added: “If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly.”

Yesterday, a Palace spokesman said: “After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest.

“This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.”

The Queen remains at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and the latest advice does not involve a hospital stay.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch has ongoing mobility issues and had been due to hold the Privy Council virtually on Wednesday.