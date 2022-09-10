A CORONER has warned of the dangers of illegal drugs, at an inquest into the death of a 24-year-old man.

Tom Rhys Davies, from Senghenydd, was found unconscious and unresponsive at his home in the early hours of September 15, 2020, and died later that day after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

At the inquest, held in Newport today, Thursday, senior coroner Caroline Saunders said traces of cocaine, MDMA (commonly referred to as ecstasy when in pill form), diazepam and cannabinoids were among the substances found in Mr Davies' system post-mortem.

In particular, the levels of MDMA were of a "high concentration" which "indicates excessive use", a report found.

Ms Saunders said high levels of drugs were commonly referred to as overdoses, but she wanted to "make absolutely clear that any drug found in the body and not prescribed is therefore an overdose, because there is no safe level".

The use of MDMA and cocaine at the same time could lead to heart damage, the doctor who carried out the post mortem noted, and Ms Saunders said there was also a presence of cocaethylene - formed when cocaine is taken with alcohol - in Mr Davies' system.

She agreed the 24-year-old's cause of death was "multiple drug toxicity".

Speaking in court, Mr Davies' father told the coroner "I 100 per cent concur with what you've said about Tom's use of drugs".

But he said he was "convinced" his son "wouldn't have taken" MDMA - a substance he said had previously caused an adverse reaction in the 24-year-old.

The inquest heard Mr Davies had been a "quiet, shy and intelligent" child who came from a "loving" family, but didn't mix well with his peers.

In his teenage years, he began to experiment with drugs and alcohol, which "got the better of him".

The court heard Mr Davies had suffered several overdoses, and had also been treated for mental health conditions.

Ms Saunders said drugs had "provided a mechanism for self-medication" for Mr Davies.

"The reality is, you can't be sure of the drugs you are taking," she told the inquest, as she recorded a conclusion of a drug-related death.

Turning to Mr Davies' family, she said they had been "extremely brave".

"Please accept my sincere condolences for the loss of Tom," Ms Saunders added.