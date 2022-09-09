Getting rid of waste and clutter can be quite a challenge, especially if you don’t know how to order a skip. Put a search into Google and you’ll be dazzled by the sheer volume of different skip hire companies in the area.

People hire skips for a variety of reasons. Having a spring clear out, removing an old kitchen or bathroom, wanting to remove lots of garden or household waste are all reasons why people hire skips.

Local skip hire company MC Environmental, based in Cardiff, announced today the launch of their new shopify website that has been built over the summer months whilst working alongside their marketing team 1Hutch.

MC Environmental’s new website allows their customers to purchase their skips online with ease. They are the only local skip hire company who cover Cardiff & Newport that has this simple easy to use ordering system. Unlike some Skip Brokers and National Skip Hire Companies that you will see when you search online, MC Environmental are actually based in the area and their cheaper prices reflect this.

How much is a skip? How can I pay for my skip? What size skip do I need?

These are the questions Skip Hire Companies get asked daily and now with their easy-to-use website all this information is at your fingertips when booking online, saving you time and making sure you don't order the wrong size or place a restricted item in your skip.

Director Chris Convy explains: “Giving our consumers quick and easy payment solutions is essential for our business growth. Booking skips had to be an easy process on our new website. This has taken months of hard work to put together working alongside Midlands based Shopify Experts 1Hutch. We had to do this to make sure our business was future proofed to keep up with our rapidly changing lifestyles."

MC Environmental’s online booking system is amazing and hassle free, all the pricing and sizing details are available on their site at your fingertips. Whether you want to book a mini skip, midi skip or builders skip, it’s easy to pay as they accept PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and all debit cards for payment.

