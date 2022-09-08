IN JULY 1953 almost 50,000 people turned out in Newport to welcome the Queen to the town.

The Argus reported that the 'loyal subjects' cheered Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh when they visited Newport on the first stage of her Majesty's post-coronation tour of Wales.

Our report said: "The crowd, some of whom had waited all night and others who had arrived in the early hours of the morning, jostled each other ffrantically to capture a first glimpse of the Queen as she walked from the decorated foyer of Newport Station.

"She appeared in bright sunshuine in a dazzling white ensemble - and Monmouthshire folk took her to their hearts.

"With the Duke, in the uniform of the admiral of the fleet, she was driven in triumphal procession through the town, past cheering crowds.

"In Westgate Square, one of the most densley-packed spots, the barrier started to give way with the tremendous pressure, but the police linked arms to keep back the multitude.

"The visit was an unqualified success; there not one hitch - and the Duke of Edinburgh even made one those human little remarks for which he is becoming renowned. To Councillor Mrs C Sweet, the housewife chairman of Usk Urban Council, he said, referring to the members of the council: "Are you keeping them all in order?".

We also reported how Mrs Alice Underwood, of Crown Street, Newport, who was 100, was in Bridge Street to see the Queen. She had been pushed in a wheelchair from her house in Maindee to the route by her daughter, Mrs Adeline Mahoney, who lives with her.