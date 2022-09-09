DUST OFF your dancing shoes for an alternative and electro club night in Newport city centre.
‘Port Electro – a regular club night designed to offer a fun night out while raising money for charities – will be hosted at the Stow Hill Rooms, which is upstairs in The Pen & Wig on Stow Hill in Newport.
Each club night will include electro and alternative tracks dating from the 70s and beyond.
The next club night is lined up for Saturday, September 10. The fun will be from 7.30pm to 1am and will support the brain injury association charity Headway.
Headway supports people who have faced a brain injury – according to the charity around 350,000 people are admitted to hospital with a brain injury each year; this equates to one person every 90 seconds.
Tickets for the club night will be £4 on the door.
